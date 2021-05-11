 Skip to main content

Recap: Schrodinger Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) decreased 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $0.00, which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $32,127,000 higher by 22.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Schrödinger reaffirmed FY21 sales guidance of $124 million-$142 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nrinp5rd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $117.00

Company's 52-week low was at $46.27

Price action over last quarter: down 9.26%

Company Description

Schrodinger Inc is a healthcare-based software company. Its operating segments are Software and Drug discovery. Through the Software segment, the company is focused on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry and customers in materials science industries. In the Drug discovery segment, it is engaged in generating revenue from a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. Schrodinger generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.

 

