Hanesbrands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 680.00% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,500,000,000 higher by 13.98% from the same period last year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.37 and $0.40.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,560,000,000 and $1,590,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://hbiregistration.eventfinity.co/register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.82

Company's 52-week low was at $7.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.91%

Company Profile

Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated as it produces more than 70% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.