 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hanesbrands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 680.00% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,500,000,000 higher by 13.98% from the same period last year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.37 and $0.40.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,560,000,000 and $1,590,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://hbiregistration.eventfinity.co/register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.82

Company's 52-week low was at $7.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.91%

Company Profile

Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated as it produces more than 70% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

 

Related Articles (HBI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com