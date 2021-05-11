Vishay Precision Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.90% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $70,589,000 up by 4.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $65,500,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected to be between $71,000,000 and $77,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vpg/mediaframe/44146/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $37.08

Company's 52-week low was at $19.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.33%

Company Overview

Vishay Precision Group Inc manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology. The company provides precision products and solutions, many of which are designed-in by customers, specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. Its most products and solutions are primarily based upon proprietary foil technology and are produced as part of a vertically integrated structure. The product segments of the group are Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a business presence in the United States and other countries.