5 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion before the opening bell. TransDigm shares fell 1.1% to close at $601.37 on Monday.

(NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years. Pfizer shares gained 0.3% to $39.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Electronic Arts shares slipped 0.3% to $140.25 in after-hours trading.

