5 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion before the opening bell. TransDigm shares fell 1.1% to close at $601.37 on Monday.
- The US Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years. Pfizer shares gained 0.3% to $39.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Electronic Arts shares slipped 0.3% to $140.25 in after-hours trading.
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported upbeat sales for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY22 guidance. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback program. NortonLifeLock shares climbed 4.1% to $21.94 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analyts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion before the opening bell. Hanesbrands shares gained 2.6% to $22.46 in after-hours trading.
