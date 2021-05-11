 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:39am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion before the opening bell. TransDigm shares fell 1.1% to close at $601.37 on Monday.
  • The US Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years. Pfizer shares gained 0.3% to $39.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Electronic Arts shares slipped 0.3% to $140.25 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported upbeat sales for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY22 guidance. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback program. NortonLifeLock shares climbed 4.1% to $21.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analyts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion before the opening bell. Hanesbrands shares gained 2.6% to $22.46 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA + HBI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Penn National Gaming Launches In-House Gaming Studio With 2 Acquisitions: What Investors Should Know
SVODs Steal Limelight At Oscars As Netflix Gets 7, Facebook Wins First Award
7 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Square Enix Stock Gains On Takeover Rumors: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com