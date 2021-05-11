 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $43.33 million.

• InspireMD (AMEX:NSPR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $10.78 million.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:CWEB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.07 million.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.36 million.

• Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $16.61 million.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $509.70 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $332.23 million.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $214.67 million.

• Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $580.07 million.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $366.40 million.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $62.82 million.

• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $6.65 million.

• Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $24.63 million.

• Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $29.23 million.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.34 million.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.21 million.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $156.28 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.27 million.

• Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $131.17 million.

• Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $65.50 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $317.98 million.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.33 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $876.19 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $31.92 million.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $179.57 million.

• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $484.07 million.

• Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $10.80 per share on revenue of $230.00 thousand.

• FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.15 million.

• Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.97 million.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (NYSE:PZA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.06 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $103.50 million.

• Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $47.28 million.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.13 million.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.24 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $182.88 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $103.79 million.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.70 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $60.96 million.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.91 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.18 million.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $261.06 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.13 million.

• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $363.02 million.

• Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $115.98 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $26.25 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $370.00 thousand.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $11.36 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $240.83 million.

• Unity Software (NYSE:U) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $216.60 million.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.68 million.

• Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $620.18 million.

• Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $801.93 million.

• Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.13 million.

• Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.94 per share on revenue of $990.00 thousand.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $10.45 million.

• Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $18.78 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $243.37 million.

• Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.29 million.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $370.30 million.

• Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.40 million.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $757.63 million.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $48.36 million.

• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $29.30 million.

• Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.45 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $172.30 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $147.16 million.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $61.85 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.42 million.

• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $22.29 million.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $526.37 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $376.95 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

