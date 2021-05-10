Recap: Model N Q2 Earnings
Shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 42.86% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).
Revenue of $48,192,000 higher by 20.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $46,380,000.
Looking Ahead
Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.01 and $0.02.
Q3 revenue expected to be between $48,500,000 and $49,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144333
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $48.20
Company's 52-week low was at $25.80
Price action over last quarter: down 15.69%
Company Description
Model N Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud software solutions for life science and technology companies. The firm has three primary software applications: Revenue Enterprise Cloud, which automates the execution of pricing, contracting, and compliance; Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which provides analytical insights into revenue management strategies; and Revvy, which provides predictable pricing capabilities. The company derives revenue from licensing and implementation fees and subscription fees to its solutions. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.
