Recap: Model N Q2 Earnings

Shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.86% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $48,192,000 higher by 20.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $46,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.01 and $0.02.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $48,500,000 and $49,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144333

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.20

Company's 52-week low was at $25.80

Price action over last quarter: down 15.69%

Company Description

Model N Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud software solutions for life science and technology companies. The firm has three primary software applications: Revenue Enterprise Cloud, which automates the execution of pricing, contracting, and compliance; Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which provides analytical insights into revenue management strategies; and Revvy, which provides predictable pricing capabilities. The company derives revenue from licensing and implementation fees and subscription fees to its solutions. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.