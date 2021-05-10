 Skip to main content

ScanSource: Q3 Earnings Insights

May 10, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 91.89% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $729,873,000 declined by 16.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $729,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ojhs4zvx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.10

52-week low: $18.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.01%

Company Profile

ScanSource Inc provides value-added services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in specialty technology markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, which focuses on automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, networking, electronic physical security, and 3-D printing technologies; and Worldwide communications and services, which focuses on communications technologies for vertical markets including education, healthcare, and government. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Worldwide Barcode, Networking, and Security segment.

 

