Virgin Galactic Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 83.33% over the past year to ($0.55), which missed the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $0 declined by 100.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $330,000.

Looking Ahead

Virgin Galactic Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.virgingalactic.com%2F&eventid=3081018&sessionid=1&key=AF600B69E688EF11D0D2D4244DD9C0FA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $62.80

Company's 52-week low was at $14.21

Price action over last quarter: down 53.18%

Company Description

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles. Using its technologies, it is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer its customers a unique, multi-day, and transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.