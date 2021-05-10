Recap: SmileDirectClub Q1 Earnings

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.14% over the past year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $188,802,000 higher by 2.65% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $196,480,000.

Outlook

SmileDirectClub hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $195,000,000 and $200,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144505

Price Action

52-week high: $16.08

Company's 52-week low was at $6.31

Price action over last quarter: down 22.70%

Company Description

SmileDirectClub Inc is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company has one operating segment, aligner products.