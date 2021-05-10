Recap: Rimini Street Q1 Earnings

Shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $87,895,000 up by 12.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $88,220,000.

Guidance

Rimini Street Sees Q2 2021 Revs $88.5M-$90.5M Vs $90.49M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/33ppfab3

Price Action

52-week high: $10.72

Company's 52-week low was at $3.04

Price action over last quarter: down 24.06%

Company Profile

Rimini Street Inc is a provider of enterprise software support products and services and the third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products based in the United States. Some of its products include Oracle E-business suite, Oracle Retail, Peoplesoft, SAP business suite, and Agile PLM, which are offered to various industries, including manufacturing, public sector companies, retail, and education.