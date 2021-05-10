 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Rimini Street Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $87,895,000 up by 12.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $88,220,000.

Guidance

Rimini Street Sees Q2 2021 Revs $88.5M-$90.5M Vs $90.49M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/33ppfab3

Price Action

52-week high: $10.72

Company's 52-week low was at $3.04

Price action over last quarter: down 24.06%

Company Profile

Rimini Street Inc is a provider of enterprise software support products and services and the third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products based in the United States. Some of its products include Oracle E-business suite, Oracle Retail, Peoplesoft, SAP business suite, and Agile PLM, which are offered to various industries, including manufacturing, public sector companies, retail, and education.

 

Related Articles (RMNI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings