A Preview Of Novanta's Earnings

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 11. Here is Benzinga's look at Novanta's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Novanta will report earnings of $0.39 per share on revenue of $156.28 million. In the same quarter last year, Novanta announced EPS of $0.51 on revenue of $155.47 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 23.53%. Sales would be up 0.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.39 0.23 0.32 EPS Actual 0.53 0.42 0.48 0.51 Revenue Estimate 147.05 M 141.35 M 138.11 M 142.61 M Revenue Actual 147.50 M 142.93 M 144.73 M 155.47 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Novanta are up 37.29%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Novanta is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.