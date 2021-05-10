Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) fell 9.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 182.00% year over year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
Revenue of $219,811,000 higher by 36.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $216,900,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Q2 revenue expected to be between $259,000,000 and $262,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 11:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vynatm45
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $972.80
Company's 52-week low was at $269.00
Price action over last quarter: down 33.80%
Company Overview
The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News