Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) fell 9.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 182.00% year over year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $219,811,000 higher by 36.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $216,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $259,000,000 and $262,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vynatm45

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $972.80

Company's 52-week low was at $269.00

Price action over last quarter: down 33.80%

Company Overview

The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.