 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) fell 9.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 182.00% year over year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $219,811,000 higher by 36.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $216,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $259,000,000 and $262,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vynatm45

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $972.80

Company's 52-week low was at $269.00

Price action over last quarter: down 33.80%

Company Overview

The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.

 

Related Articles (TTD)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Peloton, Skillz, Teladoc On The Dip
Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Alibaba Rivals Pinduoduo, JD — Also Adds Skillz
Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More
Cathie Wood Adds These Stocks To The Newly-Created Space Exploration ETF And Others
LendingClub, Trimble, ICE, Fate Therapeutics — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com