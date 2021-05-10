 Skip to main content

Choice Hotels: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Shares of Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% over the past year to $0.57, which missed the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $182,947,000 decreased by 16.15% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $200,700,000.

Outlook

Choice Hotels Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investor.choicehotels.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $115.80

52-week low: $66.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.76%

Company Overview

Choice Hotels operates 598,000 rooms across 13 brands addressing the economy and midscale segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (28% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (6% of total domestic rooms) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands experiencing strong demand prior to COVID-19. Choice added its 13th brand with the launch of extended-stay brand Everhome in January 2020. Franchises are 99% of total revenue, and the United States represents 78% of total rooms.

 

