Choice Hotels: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 25.00% over the past year to $0.57, which missed the estimate of $0.60.
Revenue of $182,947,000 decreased by 16.15% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $200,700,000.
Outlook
Choice Hotels Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://investor.choicehotels.com/events-and-presentations
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $115.80
52-week low: $66.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.76%
Company Overview
Choice Hotels operates 598,000 rooms across 13 brands addressing the economy and midscale segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (28% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (6% of total domestic rooms) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands experiencing strong demand prior to COVID-19. Choice added its 13th brand with the launch of extended-stay brand Everhome in January 2020. Franchises are 99% of total revenue, and the United States represents 78% of total rooms.
