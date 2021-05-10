Element Solutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) moved higher by 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.00% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $218,544,000 declined by 43.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $238,670,000.

Guidance

Element Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Element Solutions hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1432094&tp_key=4920e9ccdd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.24

Company's 52-week low was at $8.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.09%

Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose operating businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's solutions are used in several industry segments including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.