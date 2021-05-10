 Skip to main content

Recap: Eversource Energy Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:10am
Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.92% year over year to $1.06, which missed the estimate of $1.09.

Revenue of $2,826,000,000 rose by 19.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,580,000,000.

Guidance

Eversource Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Eversource Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.eversource.com/content/general/about/investors/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $96.66

52-week low: $73.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.10%

Company Overview

Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide regulated electric, gas, and water distribution service. With the addition of NStar's Massachusetts utilities in 2012, Aquarion in 2017, and Columbia Gas in 2020, the company's utilities now serve more than 4 million customers in the region. Eversource exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.

 

