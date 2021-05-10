Recap: Ambac Financial Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 110.26% over the past year to $0.59, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $129,000,000 rose by 284.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ambac.com%2F&eventid=3079900&sessionid=1&key=4C434C81DCB1275ED78EEE5559B5AF0B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.63

52-week low: $11.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.52%

Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial guarantee policies to clients in both private and public sectors. The revenues earned from financial guarantees include premiums, and amendment and consent fees. The company has only one operating segment.