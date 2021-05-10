 Skip to main content

Recap: Tyson Foods Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 74.03% year over year to $1.34, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $11,300,000,000 rose by 3.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,190,000,000.

Outlook

Tyson Foods said it expects chicken results to be lower in FY21 versus FY20.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Ftyson-foods-host-second-quarter-204500272.html&eventid=3081179&sessionid=1&key=99CFB82C963AE919220E4F8B3C19A8F7&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $79.77

52-week low: $55.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.48%

Company Profile

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few. Tyson sells 86% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers (48%), food-service (28%), and other packaged food and industrial companies (10%). In addition, 14% of the company's revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.

 

