Duke Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.53% year over year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $6,150,000,000 higher by 3.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,190,000,000.

Outlook

Duke Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Duke Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/twa2zf39

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $101.90

52-week low: $77.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.45%

Company Profile

Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity and gas to more than 7 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.