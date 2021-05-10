 Skip to main content

Recap: CEVA Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 90.91% over the past year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $25,402,000 up by 7.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $24,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/40760

Price Action

52-week high: $83.95

Company's 52-week low was at $29.50

Price action over last quarter: down 26.86%

Company Profile

CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.

 

