 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Marriott Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 61.54% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $2,316,000,000 declined by 50.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,360,000,000.

Guidance

Marriott Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mt5pupkf

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $159.98

Company's 52-week low was at $71.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.19%

Company Profile

Marriott operates over 1.4 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. Luxury represents nearly 9% of total rooms, while full service, limited service, and time-shares are 43%, 46%, and 2% of all units, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represent 97% of total rooms. North America makes up 66% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

 

Related Articles (MAR)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Silver Lining: Disappointing Jobs Report May Dampen Worry About Overheating Economy
Uber, Lyft Try To Lure Drivers With Incentives As Rider Demand Increases
20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way
Tesla Hit As The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Monday, Apr. 19, 2021: TSLA, MARA, CLNE, GME, PTON
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com