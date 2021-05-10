Clear Channel Outdoor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) decreased 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 81.82% year over year to ($0.60), which missed the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $370,908,000 decreased by 32.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $370,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Clear Channel Outdoor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.clearchannel.com%2F&eventid=3056846&sessionid=1&key=63113F747DB8DEDE1F0BAEC7940354F9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.63

52-week low: $0.74

Price action over last quarter: Unchanged 0.00%

Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies. The company is engaged in providing advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays for its clients. Its reportable segment includes America's outdoor advertising and International outdoor advertising. The company generates most of its revenue from the Americas outdoor advertising.