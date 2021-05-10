 Skip to main content

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Edges Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 6:03am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones closed at a record high in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) and Aecom (NYSE: ACM).

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Investor Movement Index for April is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64 points to 34,750.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 0.25 points at 4,225.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 40 points to 13,669.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 32,707,790 with around 581,750 deaths. India reported a total of at least 22,662,570 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 15,184,790 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to trade at $68.67 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $65.23 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 2 to 344 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% while German DAX 30 dropped 0.1%. The UK’s Halifax house price index increased 8.2% year-over-year in April.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.55%, while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.27%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.05%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%, and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.7%. Retail sales in Australia rose 1.3% in March, while the NAB business confidence index rose 9 points from the earlier month to a reading of 26 in March.

Broker Recommendation

Needham initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.

TuSimple shares fell 0.5% to $37.09 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE: UNVR) reported strong earnings for its first quarter and lifted its forecast for 2021.
  • Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) supply chain has been hit as India grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections.
  • Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) reported Q1 earnings of $0.42 per share, in line with the previous year. Total revenue dropped 12.6% to $267.8 million. The company also announced shareholder approval for acquisition by NCR.
  • The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), crossed the psychologically important $4,000 barrier.

