 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Digital Media Solutions Reports Preliminary Q1 Earnings, Issues Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 6:28am   Comments
Share:
Digital Media Solutions Reports Preliminary Q1 Earnings, Issues Q2 Guidance
  • Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMSreported preliminary first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 33.1% year-on-year to $96.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $96.46 million. The adjusted revenue grew 33.5% Y/Y to $99.5 million.
  • Brand-Direct Solutions revenue rose 37.4% Y/Y to $56.2 million, Marketplace Solutions revenue rose 44.1% Y/Y to $49.3 million, primarily due to insurance sector revenue growth. Other Solutions revenue rose 60.2% Y/Y to $2 million.
  • For the largest vertical, insurance, the company generated organic Y/Y revenue growth of 102% and quote request growth of 111%, and anticipates continued strength within insurance throughout the year, CEO Joe Marinucci said.
  • Marinucci expects strong growth from the insurance business and margin expansion from the Crisp Results acquisition.
  • Gross margin expanded 140 basis points to 28.5%. Brand-Direct Solutions clocked a 240 basis points margin expansion at 26.9%, while Marketplace Solutions margin contracted 730 basis points to 25.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.09 was at par with the analyst consensus. Adjusted EBITDA rose 5.4% Y/Y to $14.1 million.
  • The company held $23.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Digital Media Solutions sees a Q2 adjusted revenue outlook of $102 million -107 million and an adjusted EBITDA outlook of $15.2 million -15.7 million.
  • It reiterated FY21 adjusted revenue guidance of $455 million - 465 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $72 million -75 million.
  • Price action: DMS shares closed higher by 3.54% at $11.42 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DMS)

3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Media Sector
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: PennyMac Financial, Republic Services And More
Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com