5 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.1% to $78.76 in after-hours trading.
- Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE: UNVR) reported strong earnings for its first quarter and lifted its forecast for 2021. Univar shares rose 3.1% to $25.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Aecom shares gained 0.2% to close at $69.11 on Friday.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) reported Q1 earnings of $0.42 per share, in line with the previous year. Total revenue dropped 12.6% to $267.8 million. The company also announced shareholder approval for acquisition by NCR. Cardtronics shares fell 0.1% to close at $38.88 on Friday.
- Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 1.1% to settle at $40.57 on Friday.
