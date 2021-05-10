5 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.1% to $78.76 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UNVR) reported strong earnings for its first quarter and lifted its forecast for 2021. Univar shares rose 3.1% to $25.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Aecom shares gained 0.2% to close at $69.11 on Friday.

