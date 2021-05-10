 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.1% to $78.76 in after-hours trading.
  • Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE: UNVR) reported strong earnings for its first quarter and lifted its forecast for 2021. Univar shares rose 3.1% to $25.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Aecom shares gained 0.2% to close at $69.11 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) reported Q1 earnings of $0.42 per share, in line with the previous year. Total revenue dropped 12.6% to $267.8 million. The company also announced shareholder approval for acquisition by NCR. Cardtronics shares fell 0.1% to close at $38.88 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 1.1% to settle at $40.57 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CATM + ACM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Coca-Cola Earnings
AECOM's Debt Overview
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Barrick Gold, BioNTech, Facebook, WW And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
NCR Seeks To Raise $1B Via Debt To Finance Cardtronics Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com