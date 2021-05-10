 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 4:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $53.50 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $96.46 million.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.

• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $70.69 million.

• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $171.72 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $45.22 million.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.31 million.

• Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $145.32 million.

• Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $51.56 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.06 per share on revenue of $345.60 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $238.67 million.

• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.82 per share on revenue of $40.63 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.65 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $93.44 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $121.70 million.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $863.64 million.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $625.89 million.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $23.54 million.

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $405.11 million.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $429.78 million.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $716.67 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $941.22 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $370.44 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $42.84 million.

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $100.66 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $715.72 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $200.70 million.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $216.90 million.

• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $294.92 million.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.57 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $45.41 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.01 million.

• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $17.73 million.

• Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $107.75 million.

• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ferro (NYSE:FOE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kaleyra (AMEX:KLR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $57.94 million.

• Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $533.71 million.

• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $157.21 million.

• CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.10 million.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $724.08 million.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $138.49 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $181.92 million.

• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.81 million.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $283.42 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.39 million.

• Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $140.01 million.

• Linx (NYSE:LINX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $164.55 million.

• Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.93 million.

• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $196.48 million.

• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $151.64 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $37.11 million.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.20 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $44.87 million.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $87.57 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $44.87 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.60 per share on revenue of $233.90 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $84.88 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $78.60 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $81.96 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.

• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $135.51 million.

• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.28 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.67 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $299.18 million.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $132.70 million.

• Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $128.83 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $88.22 million.

• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $30.51 million.

• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $10.98 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $16.66 million.

• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $275.00 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.

• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $41.79 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $48.07 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $95.80 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $149.49 million.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $13.32 million.

• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.38 million.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $659.96 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $272.28 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $11.11 million.

• Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $100.25 million.

• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $729.00 million.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $70.27 million.

• Genpact (NYSE:G) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $924.43 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $87.99 million.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $344.05 million.

• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $20.02 million.

• J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $363.23 million.

• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $67.57 million.

• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $12.65 million.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.

• Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $136.63 million.

• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $238.26 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $115.49 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $641.74 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $188.09 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.03 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $158.70 million.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $117.50 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.

• Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $355.00 million.

• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $75.63 million.

• Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $173.39 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.

• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

