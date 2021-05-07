Why Shares Of NIKE And Lululemon Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of sports apparel companies NIKE (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) are trading higher in sympathy with Adidas, which reported Q1 earnings and raised FY21 guidance.

Adidas reported Q1 sales of €5.268 billion and net income of €502 million.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men.

At the time of publication, NIKE shares were trading 3.34% higher at $137.95. The stock has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

Lululemon shares were trading 2.2% higher at $328.18. The stock has a 52-week low of $225.81 and a 52-week high of $399.90.