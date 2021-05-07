 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of NIKE And Lululemon Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of sports apparel companies NIKE (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) are trading higher in sympathy with Adidas, which reported Q1 earnings and raised FY21 guidance.

Adidas reported Q1 sales of €5.268 billion and net income of €502 million.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men.

At the time of publication, NIKE shares were trading 3.34% higher at $137.95. The stock has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. 

Lululemon shares were trading 2.2% higher at $328.18. The stock has a 52-week low of $225.81 and a 52-week high of $399.90. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

