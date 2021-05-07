Why Did Sify Technologies Stock Gain After FY21 Earnings?
- Sify Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SIFY) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19.6% year-on-year to INR6.9 billion.
- Revenue from Data Center centric IT Services rose 22% Y/Y. Segment-wise, revenue from Data Center Services rose 45%, Cloud and Managed Services rose 21%, and Technology Integration Services rose 19%, while Applications Integration Services declined 19% Y/Y.
- Revenue from Network-centric services declined 7% Y/Y. Segment-wise, revenue from Data and Managed Services rose 4%, and Voice business declined 35% Y/Y.
- EBITDA rose 40% Y/Y to INR1.5 billion.
- Sify held INR5.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
- CFO M P Vijay Kumar expects contracts to take slightly longer to conclude as clients take time to regain momentum.
- Sify remains firm on its commitment to the data center, cloud, and network-centric expansion plans and will exercise due caution in terms of both timing and cost structure of these projects, Kumar said.
- Sify did not declare dividends to conserve capital due to the pandemic-induced uncertainty.
- Price action: SIFY shares closed higher by 7.42% at $3.01 on Friday.
