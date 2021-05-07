Why Shares Of Datadog Are Trading Higher Today

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company said as of March 31, customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 50% from last year.

Datadog Inc is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users.

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 7.84% higher at $77.01. The stock has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $119.43.