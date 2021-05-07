 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DraftKings Q1 Revenue Up 175%, Paying Users Rise 114%
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
DraftKings Q1 Revenue Up 175%, Paying Users Rise 114%

Online sports betting and iGaming company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) reported first-quarter results before market open Friday.

What Happened: First-quarter revenue of $312 million was up 175% on a year-over-year pro forma basis.

DraftKings had 1.5 million monthly unique payers, up 114% year-over-year in the first quarter. The average revenue per monthly unique payer was $61, a 41% year-over-year increase.

In the first quarter, DraftKings launched sports betting and iGaming in Michigan and launched sports betting in Virginia.

At the end of the first quarter, DraftKings had online sports betting in 12 states representing 25% of the U.S. population and iGaming in four states, representing 10% of the U.S. population.

Related Link: Can DraftKings Keep Its Competitive Edge While Growing?

What’s Next: The company is working to add social functionality for its daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting apps that will allow users to interact with each other and create friends lists.

The company said it remains on track to switch to its in-house back-end technology in the third quarter.

DraftKings raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $900 million to $1 billion to a range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. New guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 63% to 79%.

DKNG Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are down 2% to $50.84 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021
Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know
What's Up With DraftKings And Penn National Gaming Today?
DraftKings Just Fell Through A Key Support: What's Next For The Stock?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Arsenal Vs. Villarreal: Betting Odds, How To Watch For May 6
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iGaming online sports betting sports bettingEarnings News Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com