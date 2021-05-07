NET Shares Are Trading Higher After Q1 Revenue Beat, Robust Q2, FY21 Guidance
- Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $138.1 million, beating the analyst consensus of $132.07 million. The dollar-based net retention rose 600 basis points Y/Y to 123%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 70 basis points Y/Y to 77.6%, and Non-GAAP operating loss margin contracted 1,040 basis points Y/Y to 5.4%.
- Non-GAAP net loss declined 24.4% Y/Y to $9.3 million, with an adjusted EPS loss of ($0.03) at par with the analyst consensus.
- Cloudflare generated $23.5 million in operating cash flow and held $1 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Guidance: Q2 revenue guidance lies between $145.5 million - $146.5 million, above the analyst consensus of $140.65 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss guidance lies between ($0.04) - ($0.03), versus the analyst consensus ($0.03) EPS loss.
- Cloudflare sees FY21 revenue guidance lies between $612 million - $616 million, above the analyst consensus of $595.88 million, and adjusted EPS loss outlook of ($0.11) - ($0.10), versus the analyst consensus ($0.09) EPS loss.
- Cloudflare crossed 4 million total customers, and its large customer count rose 70% Y/Y, accounting for over half of total revenue, CEO Matthew Prince said.
- Price action: NET shares traded higher by 6.23% at $73.37 on the last check Friday.
