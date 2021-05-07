OLED Beats On Q1 Earnings, Issues Robust FY21 Guidance
- Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19.3% year-on-year to $134 million, beating the analyst consensus of $119.96 million.
- Revenue from material sales rose 19.9% Y/Y to $79.8 million, Royalty and license fees revenue increased 18.1% Y/Y to $50.9 million, and Contract research services revenue rose 26$ Y/Y to $3.3 million.
- Operating income rose 42.9% Y/Y to $63.6 million, with the margin expanding 780 bps Y/Y to 47.43%.
- Net income rose 35.3% Y/Y to $51.7 million, with EPS of $1.08 beating the analyst consensus of $0.79.
- Universal Display held $726.3 million in cash and equivalents and generated $29.5 million in operating cash flow.
- It announced a Q2 dividend of $0.20 per share payable on June 30, 2021.
- Guidance: OLED sees an FY21 revenue outlook of $530 million - $560 million, compared to the analyst consensus of $556.11 million.
- Universal Display extended OLED Technology License and Material Purchase Agreements with LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE: LPL) and Visionox, and was jointly establishing a new manufacturing site in Shannon, Ireland with PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) for the production of UniversalPHOLED materials, since the last earnings call, CFO, Sidney D. Rosenblatt said.
- The company has invested $700 million in R&D to advance from a start-up to a leading player in the global OLED ecosystem, Rosenblatt added.
- Price action: OLED shares are up by 0.23% at $218.74 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Tech Media