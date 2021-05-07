DDOG Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Robust Guidance
- Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $198.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $186.71 million. Customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more rose 50% to 1,437.
- Non-GAAP operating income and margin were $19.6 million and 10%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beat the analyst consensus of $0.03.
- Datadog held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $51.7 million in operating cash flow.
- Guidance: Datadog sees a Q2 revenue outlook of $211 million - $213 million, above the analyst consensus of $196.6 million, and adjusted EPS outlook of $0.03 - $0.04, compared to the analyst consensus of $0.03.
- For FY21, it sees a revenue outlook of $880 million - $890 million, above the analyst consensus of $833.73 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.13 - $0.16, compared to analyst consensus of $0.14.
- CEO Olivier Pomel believed that Datadog was well equipped to benefit from the growing digitization trend of companies as the most complete and cloud-native end-to-end observability platform.
- Price action: DDOG shares traded higher by 9.71% at $78.29 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.