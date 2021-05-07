 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DDOG Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Robust Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Share:
DDOG Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Robust Guidance
  • Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOGreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $198.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $186.71 million. Customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more rose 50% to 1,437.
  • Non-GAAP operating income and margin were $19.6 million and 10%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beat the analyst consensus of $0.03.
  • Datadog held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $51.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Datadog sees a Q2 revenue outlook of $211 million - $213 million, above the analyst consensus of $196.6 million, and adjusted EPS outlook of $0.03 - $0.04, compared to the analyst consensus of $0.03.
  • For FY21, it sees a revenue outlook of $880 million - $890 million, above the analyst consensus of $833.73 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.13 - $0.16, compared to analyst consensus of $0.14.
  • CEO Olivier Pomel believed that Datadog was well equipped to benefit from the growing digitization trend of companies as the most complete and cloud-native end-to-end observability platform.
  • Price action: DDOG shares traded higher by 9.71% at $78.29 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DDOG)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Recap: Datadog Q1 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Why Datadog's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com