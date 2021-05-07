5 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $40.24 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares rose 0.5% to $258.25 in after-hours trading.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 4.8% to $172.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) to have earned $2.95 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lear shares gained 2.2% to close at $192.21 on Thursday.

