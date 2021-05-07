 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $40.24 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares rose 0.5% to $258.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 4.8% to $172.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) to have earned $2.95 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lear shares gained 2.2% to close at $192.21 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Monster Beverage shares dropped 5.3% to $90.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. McKesson shares gained 2.7% to $190.00 in after-hours trading.

