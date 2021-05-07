 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 4:12am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE:ETX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $78.10 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.20 million.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $201.03 million.

• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.50 million.

• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $424.13 million.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $130.67 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.20 million.

• TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $500.30 million.

• Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $169.20 million.

• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $230.68 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $130.67 million.

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $84.48 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $135.87 million.

• Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $98.39 million.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $773.16 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.58 million.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $483.06 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $172.61 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $60.38 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.45 million.

• inTest (AMEX:INTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $18.99 million.

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $46.35 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $35.55 million.

• PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $80.69 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $262.05 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $66.63 million.

• Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.41 million.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $337.44 million.

• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $46.80 million.

• Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $244.56 million.

• Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.81 per share on revenue of $675.59 million.

• Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $81.67 million.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $12.97 billion.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $162.46 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.46 per share on revenue of $92.02 million.

• Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $245.23 million.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $515.34 million.

• Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $248.10 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $175.44 million.

• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $657.91 million.

• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $293.62 million.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $536.41 million.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $85.26 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $252.70 million.

• Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $447.47 million.

• Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $492.52 million.

• Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $791.65 million.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $141.46 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $84.90 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $637.30 million.

• Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $245.00 million.

• Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $409.17 million.

• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $39.74 million.

• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $195.85 million.

• Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $442.30 million.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $722.32 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Cigna (NYSE:CI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $40.24 billion.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $659.34 million.

• MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $300.35 million.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $899.64 million.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $281.14 million.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $149.86 million.

• Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

