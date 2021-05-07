 Skip to main content

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 12:17am   Comments
AMC Staring At 'Increasingly Favorable Environment,' CEO Says With 7 Million People Walking Into Its Theaters In Q1

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron has expressed optimism about the movie theatre chain’s prospects, saying it is looking at an “increasingly favorable environment” for movie-going in the coming months.

What Happened: Aron attributed the favorable environment partly to the U.S. vaccination program and the arrival of long-awaited new movie title releases to theatres.

The CEO added that AMC, which reported its first-quarter results on Thursday, was able to attract about 7 million U.S. and international moviegoers to its theatres in the quarter.

See Also: How to Buy AMC (AMC) Stock

AMC said that as of the Q1-end, it was operating at 585 domestic theatres, representing about 99% of domestic theatres, with limited seating capacities of between 15% and 60%.

Capacity restrictions for movie theatres in New York City, a huge market for movie theatres, will be removed effective May 16, the company noted.

For the first quarter, AMC reported a narrower net loss, while revenue fell 84% year-over-year. The results missed analysts’ estimates.

Why It Matters: AMC managed to avoid bankruptcy amid the pandemic after the closure of theatres forced the company into a cash crunch. The company reopened 98% of its locations in March.

Despite its weak finances, AMC shares have been popular among retail investors. Traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up AMC and other heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to create a short squeeze earlier this year. AMC Entertainment’s stock has returned year-to-date gains of 324.5%.

Price Action: AMC shares closed almost 1.9% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $9.00, but rose 2.6% in the after-hours session to $9.23.

Read Next: AMC 'Under Attack' From Short Sellers Again, CEO Says

Photo by Dave Dugdale on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Meme Stocks movie theaters Reddit Short Squeeze

