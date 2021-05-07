Moving On Up? Vios Advisors' Michael Bapis Sees More Upside In Square's Stock

Although Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) stock has quadrupled over a 52-week period, Vios Advisors’ Michael Bapis told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” Thursday that he still sees upside in it.

Square fits perfectly in the technological transformation that is happening in society, Bapis said, adding that the company’s Cash App will continue to drive cash flow for the foreseeable future as the technological transition continues.

The company was able to adapt and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Bapis attributes the success to the company’s quality management backed by a very high customer satisfaction rate.

Price Action: Square traded as high as $283.18 and as low as $65.21 over a 52-week period. At last check Friday morning, the stock was up 5.89% at $237.615.

