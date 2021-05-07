 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moving On Up? Vios Advisors' Michael Bapis Sees More Upside In Square's Stock
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Share:
Moving On Up? Vios Advisors' Michael Bapis Sees More Upside In Square's Stock

Although Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) stock has quadrupled over a 52-week period, Vios Advisors’ Michael Bapis told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” Thursday that he still sees upside in it.

Square fits perfectly in the technological transformation that is happening in society, Bapis said, adding that the company’s Cash App will continue to drive cash flow for the foreseeable future as the technological transition continues.

The company was able to adapt and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Bapis attributes the success to the company’s quality management backed by a very high customer satisfaction rate.

What Happened: Coinbase reported first-quarter financial results after the close on Thursday. The company reported earnings of 17 cents per share, beating the estimate of 16 cents per share. It reported revenue of $5.06 billion, which easily topped the estimate of $3.33 billion.

Related Link: Square: Q1 Earnings Insights

Price Action: Square traded as high as $283.18 and as low as $65.21 over a 52-week period. At last check Friday morning, the stock was up 5.89% at $237.615.

Related Link: 3 Crypto Stocks With Clear Support Levels

(Photo courtesy of Square.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

3 Reddit Stocks In Meltdown Mode: Is A Rally On The Horizon?
Over 1100% Surge In Bitcoin Revenue Drives Square's Q1 Earnings Beat: What You Need To Know
3 Crypto Stocks With Clear Support Levels
Square: Q1 Earnings Insights
Uber, Moderna Lose Ground After Both Companies Miss Analysts' Revenue Estimates
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Michael Bapis Trading NationEarnings Fintech Long Ideas Trading Ideas