Recap: EOG Resources Q1 Earnings

Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 194.55% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $3,694,000,000 declined by 21.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,640,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $77.84

52-week low: $31.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.88%

Company Overview

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. At the end of 2020, it reported net proved reserves of 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 754 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 72% oil and natural gas liquids and 28% natural gas.