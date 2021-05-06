Sprouts Farmers Market: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.39% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $1,575,000,000 decreased by 4.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.87 and $2.00.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umqzu26i

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.63

52-week low: $18.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.43%

Company Description

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22% of sales in fiscal 2020. Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for over one third of its 362 stores as of the end of fiscal 2020. All of the company's operations are in the United States, with its stores largely located in the southern half of the country. The firm sells roughly 20,000 products (of which nearly 25% are organic), with private-label products accounting for about 16% of sales in fiscal 2020. Perishable items accounted for 57% of fiscal 2020 sales.