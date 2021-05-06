Recap: Carvana Q1 Earnings

Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.02% year over year to ($0.46), which beat the estimate of ($0.67).

Revenue of $2,245,000,000 rose by 104.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,940,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cvna/mediaframe/44474/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $323.39

52-week low: $80.21

Price action over last quarter: down 8.99%

Company Overview

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage.