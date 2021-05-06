Recap: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 58.82% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $103,020,000 up by 21.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $97,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/amphastar0562021_en/en

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.69

52-week low: $16.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.79%

Company Description

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The business activities are operated through two reportable segments namely Finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The Finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, naloxone, lidocaine, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The API segment manufactures and distributes RHI API and porcine insulin API. Its products are used in hospitals or urgent care clinical settings. Geographically the business presence of the firm is seen in the United States and France of which the US accounts for the majority of revenue.