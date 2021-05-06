Diodes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 102.17% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $413,121,000 up by 47.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $401,360,000.

Outlook

Diodes Sees Q2 Sales ~$434M vs $417.9M Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xh8x5cgr

Technicals

52-week high: $91.02

Company's 52-week low was at $40.34

Price action over last quarter: down 11.73%

Company Description

Diodes Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of application-specific products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. It serves the customer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Semiconductors are designed for the diverse end-use application and provide signal amplification and switching functions that serve as vital components of nearly every electronic device. The company focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with few active or passive components and offers these products throughout Asia, North America, and Europe. Diodes' global customer base includes original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services, providers.