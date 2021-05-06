Recap: PDF Solutions Q1 Earnings

Shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) moved higher lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.00% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $24,200,000 rose by 14.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PDF Solutions hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ziup3tnz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.42

Company's 52-week low was at $14.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.85%

Company Description

PDF Solutions Inc offers products and services designed to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. The solutions combine proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company's products and services are sold to integrated device manufacturers (or IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test (or OSATs), and system houses.