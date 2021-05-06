Recap: AMC Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.04% over the past year to ($1.42), which missed the estimate of ($1.26).

Revenue of $148,300,000 decreased by 84.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $153,610,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AMC Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/amc/mediaframe/44909/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $20.36

52-week low: $1.91

Price action over last quarter: down 11.67%

Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation. The group operates in U.S. markets and International markets.