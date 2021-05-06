Recap: Frontdoor Q1 Earnings

Shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 52.38% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $329,000,000 higher by 11.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $326,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Frontdoor Sees FY21 Revs $1.63B-$1.65B Vs $1.64B Est; Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $280M-$300M

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.frontdoorhome.com%2F&eventid=3081481&sessionid=1&key=12F7AAFA97F9FE2C950A1C4CCD4958CD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $58.94

Company's 52-week low was at $37.81

Price action over last quarter: down 8.43%

Company Overview

Frontdoor Inc is a United States-based company that provides home service plans. It owns multiple home service brands including American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, and Landmark brands. Through its home service plans, the company helps its customers maintain their homes and protect against costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances.