Recap: Revolve Gr Q1 Earnings

Shares of Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 400.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $178,907,000 rose by 22.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $156,930,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revolve Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.revolve.com%2F&eventid=3079773&sessionid=1&key=35898A50604CA1E7C1BF2582EB792770®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.83

Company's 52-week low was at $9.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.77%

Company Overview

Revolve Group Inc is a fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. Its offerings comprise of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. The company's operating segment includes REVOLVE and FORWARD. It generates maximum revenue from the REVOLVE segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.