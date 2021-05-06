Recap: Immersion Q1 Earnings

Shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 225.00% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $7,159,000 up by 14.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Immersion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kiu4wqt3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.64

Company's 52-week low was at $5.67

Price action over last quarter: down 13.99%

Company Description

Immersion Corp is focused on the creation, design, development, and licensing of innovative haptic technologies that allow people to use its sense of touch more fully as they engage with products and experience the digital world. The company's software focuses on applications in mobile devices, wearables, consumer, and gaming devices markets. It generates revenue from royalty and license fees, and development contract and service fees. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Korea.