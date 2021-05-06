Recap: SPX Q1 Earnings

Shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.68% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $398,500,000 up by 7.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $390,450,000.

Outlook

SPX Sees FY21 Adj EPS $3.06-$3.26 Vs $3.15 Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/brtritmg

Technicals

52-week high: $62.55

Company's 52-week low was at $31.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.63%

Company Overview

SPX Corp is a United States-based company that supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company operates through three segments. The HVAC segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products, as well as heating and ventilation products. The detection and measurement technologies segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and others. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market. The company generates almost all of its revenue from American domestic market.